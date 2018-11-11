Five Below (FIVE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Five Below to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,145. Five Below has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $347.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $532,054.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,159.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $416,808.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,022 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Five Below by 1,598.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.