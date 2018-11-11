Fmr LLC Has $85.62 Million Stake in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,550 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $85,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.56. United Natural Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $112,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the Wholesale and Other segment. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm.

