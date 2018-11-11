Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Insperity Inc (NSP)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,846 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $94,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,781,000 after purchasing an additional 757,054 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $18,733,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 69.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 130,608 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 307.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 104.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 95,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE:NSP opened at $115.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $121.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $925.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.62 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. Insperity’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. First Analysis cut Insperity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In other Insperity news, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $210,738.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,185.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $565,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,568,504 in the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Insperity Inc (NSP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/fmr-llc-raises-holdings-in-insperity-inc-nsp.html.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.