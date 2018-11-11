Fmr LLC Takes $91.14 Million Position in Spotify (SPOT)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 541,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,137,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,181,995,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,339,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000.

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $220.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.96.

Shares of SPOT opened at $138.06 on Friday. Spotify has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/fmr-llc-takes-91-14-million-position-in-spotify-spot.html.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.