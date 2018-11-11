Forkcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $102,838.00 (FORK)

Forkcoin (CURRENCY:FORK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. Forkcoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $102,838.00 worth of Forkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Forkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00004997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Forkcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00147636 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00245949 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.56 or 0.10976190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Forkcoin Coin Profile

Forkcoin’s total supply is 6,795,386 coins and its circulating supply is 4,842,249 coins. The Reddit community for Forkcoin is /r/Forkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Forkcoin’s official website is forkcoin.io. Forkcoin’s official Twitter account is @forkcoin.

Forkcoin Coin Trading

Forkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Forkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Forkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

