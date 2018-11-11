Francis J. Murphy Sells 5,841 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

On Monday, October 22nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 371 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $14,072.03.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 276 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $11,263.56.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Francis J. Murphy sold 68 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $2,632.96.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/francis-j-murphy-sells-5841-shares-of-acacia-communications-inc-acia-stock.html.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.