Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Short Interest Update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,203,682 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 1,958,342 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 364,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Street Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.44 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,566,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after acquiring an additional 934,843 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 124,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,094,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 93,760 shares during the period.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

