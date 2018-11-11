Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FRA. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.16 ($100.18).

FRA:FRA opened at €71.02 ($82.58) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a one year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

