Fred’s (FRED) Trading 5.9% Higher

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.43. 1,487,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,283,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Fred’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fred’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fred’s had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter.

In other Fred’s news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $177,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,179,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,794,720 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRED. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fred’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fred’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fred’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Fred’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fred’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED)

Fred's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns.

