Fresnillo Plc (FRES) Receives GBX 1,246.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,246.11 ($16.28).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fresnillo to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of LON FRES traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 861 ($11.25). 1,083,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 1,174 ($15.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,746 ($22.81).

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

