Frontier Communications (FTR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTR. Cowen set a $6.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Frontier Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontier Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Shares of FTR opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,264,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Frontier Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

