FS Investment (FSIC) Given a $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) has been given a $8.00 price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered FS Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. National Securities raised their target price on FS Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE FSIC opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FS Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. FS Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that FS Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in FS Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FS Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FS Investment by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

FS Investment Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

