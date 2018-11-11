FTB Advisors Inc. Invests $190,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG)

FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $148.66 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $161.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FTB Advisors Inc. Invests $190,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/ftb-advisors-inc-invests-190000-in-vanguard-russell-1000-growth-etf-vong.html.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.