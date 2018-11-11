FutureFuel (FF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. FutureFuel had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of FF stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $740.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,742,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,378,000 after purchasing an additional 247,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

