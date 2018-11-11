FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Issued By DA Davidson

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cohu in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cohu from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Cohu stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Cohu has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $527.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cohu had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 958.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cohu news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $436,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,017.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Cohu’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

