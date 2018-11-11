FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Monster Beverage Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Monster Beverage in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.73 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,035,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,450.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 51.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 97,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

