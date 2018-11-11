FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Issued By William Blair

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.82) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.58). William Blair also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($5.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATRA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.59. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16).

In other news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher sold 21,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $777,586.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,198.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $131,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,770,367.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,249 shares of company stock worth $3,592,222. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

