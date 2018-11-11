FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Issued By Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.19. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OXY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

OXY opened at $73.55 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

