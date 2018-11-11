FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Issued By Barrington Research

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In other Tivity Health news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth about $141,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 47.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $227,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

