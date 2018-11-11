FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Zymeworks Inc Issued By Cormark (ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Zymeworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Cormark analyst T. Gonsalves now expects that the company will earn ($2.23) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.41). Cormark also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $21.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NYSE ZYME opened at $13.81 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $450.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 3.74.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $9,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 776,818 shares of company stock worth $10,920,286.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,981,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,378,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

