FY2018 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.66. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$114.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.40.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$105.04 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$91.65 and a 12-month high of C$109.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

In other Intact Financial news, insider Lucie Martel sold 1,430 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.14, for a total transaction of C$150,350.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $170,954.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

