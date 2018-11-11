FY2018 EPS Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Raised by Analyst

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kosmos Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.20 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 51.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KOS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

KOS opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.92. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 105,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,001,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 165,488 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $29,462,404.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 5,684,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $50,818,795.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

