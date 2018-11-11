FY2018 EPS Estimates for Solium Capital Inc. (SUM) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Solium Capital Inc. (TSE:SUM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Solium Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Solium Capital alerts:

Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$34.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.68 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Solium Capital from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Solium Capital from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Solium Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “c$12.86” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Solium Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

SUM stock opened at C$12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.25. Solium Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.91 and a 1-year high of C$13.24.

In other Solium Capital news, Director Michael Graeme Broadfoot sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$37,070.00.

About Solium Capital

Solium Capital Inc provides cloud-enabled services for administration, financial reporting, and compliance related to equity-based incentive plans in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Shareworks software platforms, such as Plan Admin that unifies various plans to get trusted data and timely reports; Shareworks Participant Experience, which provides a tool for participants to manage their equity plans; and Shareworks Forms Filing for achieving compliance with Section 16 SEC filing requirements.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Solium Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solium Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.