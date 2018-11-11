FY2019 EPS Estimates for Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Cut by Analyst

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – William Blair lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $12.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

NYSE:BDX opened at $243.26 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $209.91 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total transaction of $9,956,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total transaction of $1,257,606.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,750.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.