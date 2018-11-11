FY2021 EPS Estimates for Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Decreased by Analyst

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) – Gabelli cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now expects that the construction company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Armstrong Flooring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.82 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 78,091 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

