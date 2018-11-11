Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $223,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

ROP opened at $296.81 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $252.23 and a one year high of $312.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 8th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

WARNING: “Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/gabelli-funds-llc-decreases-position-in-roper-technologies-inc-rop.html.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.