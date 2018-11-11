Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

VPU opened at $122.27 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $104.82 and a twelve month high of $125.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

