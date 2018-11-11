Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 4,462 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of EMR opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 57.40%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $2,275,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,409 shares of company stock worth $7,317,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/gamble-jones-investment-counsel-sells-4462-shares-of-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.