Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 10,104 Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.17% of KapStone Paper and Packaging worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 338.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging in the second quarter worth $188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging in the second quarter worth $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 28.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

KS stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.39. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $893.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

