Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.30 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 25,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth $323,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $483,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,708.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $303,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,942. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.30 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/gamco-investors-inc-et-al-has-8-30-million-stake-in-woodward-inc-common-stock-wwd.html.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.