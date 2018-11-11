Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Standex Int’l by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Standex Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Standex Int’l by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standex Int’l by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Standex Int’l by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

NYSE:SXI opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $114.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $193.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,264.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/gamco-investors-inc-et-al-trims-holdings-in-standex-intl-corp-sxi.html.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.