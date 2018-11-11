Game Digital (GMD) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Game Digital (LON:GMD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of GMD stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 31 ($0.41). 201,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,355. Game Digital has a twelve month low of GBX 18.75 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.76 ($0.83).

Game Digital Company Profile

GAME Digital plc operates as a retailer of video games in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company offers gaming and gaming related products, such as consoles, personal computers, handheld devices, physical and digital console content, non-console digital content, accessories, licensed merchandise, and own-label products, as well as mobile devices and movies.

