GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,784 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of GDS worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GDS by 198.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GDS in the first quarter worth $671,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth $482,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GDS by 163.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd grew its position in GDS by 19.6% in the second quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 6,625,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,835 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). GDS had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

