General Moly (GMO) Given a $1.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) has been given a $1.00 target price by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 397.51% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We note that General Moly has ended 3Q18 with $1.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, though this was prior to the firm’s equity offering in October that provided the company with $1.9 million in net proceeds. Ongoing exploration program yields additional high-grade results. The firm announced additional results from its 11-hole drill program at Mt. Hope last month, including several high-grade zinc and copper- silver intercepts. These results followed impressive initial results from the program, which we discussed in a prior note on September 5, 2018, titled, Drill at Mt. Hope; Reiterate Buy”. We highlight hole MH-251, which returned an impressive 50 feet of 8.72% zinc starting at a depth of 76 feet, including 20 feet of 13% zinc from a depth of 86 feet.””

Get General Moly alerts:

General Moly stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. General Moly has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.