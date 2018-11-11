Genesis Vision (GVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.22 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $41.83 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $9.47 or 0.00148271 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Ovis and Hotbit. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00147125 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00245419 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.94 or 0.10876738 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,417,123 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Ovis, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

