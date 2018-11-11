Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.
Genie Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.47. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter.
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services.
