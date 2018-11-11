GFT Technologies (GFT) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.43% from the company’s current price.

GFT has been the topic of several other reports. equinet set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of GFT Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of GFT Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Get GFT Technologies alerts:

Shares of GFT opened at €9.24 ($10.74) on Friday. GFT Technologies has a 1 year low of €10.82 ($12.58) and a 1 year high of €21.30 ($24.77).

About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies SE provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions for retail and investment banking clients. The company's services include consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of bank specific software, and maintenance and development of banking applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.