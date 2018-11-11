Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Earns Buy Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GBNXF. CIBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of GBNXF remained flat at $$16.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

