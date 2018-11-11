Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) & Capital Properties (CPTP) Financial Comparison

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Capital Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $94.80 million 5.93 $5.93 million $1.52 12.76 Capital Properties $5.25 million 20.62 $6.00 million N/A N/A

Capital Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Capital Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial 7.96% 3.26% 0.91% Capital Properties 45.07% 14.37% 12.37%

Dividends

Gladstone Commercial pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Capital Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gladstone Commercial pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Capital Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Commercial and Capital Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Capital Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus target price of $20.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than Capital Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Commercial has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Properties has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Properties beats Gladstone Commercial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring,owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2018,Gladstone Commercial has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis,Gladstone Commercial paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The company has also paid 150 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series A Preferred Stock,141 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series B Preferred Stock and 26 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series D Preferred Stock. Gladstone Commercial has never skipped, reduced or deferred a distribution since its inception in 2003.

About Capital Properties

Capital Properties, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leasing of land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Providence and Worcester Company and changed its name to Capital Properties, Inc. in 1984. Capital Properties, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

