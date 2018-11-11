Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

NYSE:RSG opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $75.82.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

In other Republic Services news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 225,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $16,483,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,239.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/global-financial-private-capital-llc-has-1-81-million-holdings-in-republic-services-inc-rsg.html.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.