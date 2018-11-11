Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $23.56 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,268 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $845,763,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.1% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,738,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386,487 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,884.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,877,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $277,027,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

PM opened at $89.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/global-financial-private-capital-llc-has-23-56-million-holdings-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.