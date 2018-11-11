Global Financial Private Capital LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 30.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Generac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.98.

Generac stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $60.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $559.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.94 million. Generac had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $493,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at $897,125.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,150 shares of company stock worth $6,313,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

