An issue of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) bonds rose 3% against their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 9.875% coupon and will mature on November 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $97.50 and was trading at $95.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 959,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,960. The company has a market cap of $51.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global Ship Lease Inc has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Ship Lease stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.81% of Global Ship Lease worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/global-ship-lease-gsl-bonds-rise-3-during-trading.html.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.