GlobalCoin Price Hits $0.0030 (GLC)

GlobalCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, GlobalCoin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. GlobalCoin has a market capitalization of $198,439.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GlobalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalCoin alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00032000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000412 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000340 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About GlobalCoin

GlobalCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2013. GlobalCoin’s total supply is 65,171,010 coins. GlobalCoin’s official Twitter account is @globalcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GlobalCoin’s official website is www.globalcoin.info.

GlobalCoin Coin Trading

GlobalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.