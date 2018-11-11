Gluskin Sheff + Associates (GS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.67

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.67 and last traded at C$10.67, with a volume of 135610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.18.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. TD Securities lowered their price target on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Gluskin Sheff + Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.08.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$29.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc will post 1.38999990799643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Gluskin Sheff + Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

In other news, Director Nancy Lockhart bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.04 per share, with a total value of C$55,200.00.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile (TSE:GS)

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

