GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) rose 12.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.03. Approximately 233,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 100,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Get GMP Capital alerts:

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$59.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that GMP Capital Inc. will post 0.310000014729282 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “GMP Capital (GMP) Stock Price Up 12.2%” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/gmp-capital-gmp-stock-price-up-12-2.html.

About GMP Capital (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for GMP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.