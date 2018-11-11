Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Gold Pressed Latinum has a total market cap of $23,173.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.02512629 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00618907 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00022828 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020910 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Profile

Gold Pressed Latinum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt Jane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. The official website for Gold Pressed Latinum is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm.

Buying and Selling Gold Pressed Latinum

Gold Pressed Latinum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Pressed Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Pressed Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

