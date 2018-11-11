Golfcoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GOLF)

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Golfcoin has a total market capitalization of $113,815.00 and $0.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golfcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Golfcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golfcoin alerts:

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Golfcoin Coin Profile

GOLF is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 1,765,424,076 coins. Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golfcoin is www.golfcoin.cc.

Buying and Selling Golfcoin

Golfcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golfcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golfcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golfcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golfcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.