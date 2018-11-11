Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Government Properties Income Trust worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOV stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $917.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Government Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Government Properties Income Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Government Properties Income Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to the U.S. Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

