GP Strategies Corp (GPX) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for GP Strategies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ FY2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

In other GP Strategies news, Director Marshall S. Geller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,568.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GP Strategies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 96,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

